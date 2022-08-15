Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Short Interest Down 21.9% in July

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 850,900 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Immuneering by 1.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Immuneering by 348.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 99,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Immuneering by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 223,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Immuneering by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMRX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.61. 5,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,737. The stock has a market cap of $174.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Immuneering

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Immuneering from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

(Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

