Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $356,131.00

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi.

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

