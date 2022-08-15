Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) Short Interest Down 18.7% in July

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Incannex Healthcare stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Incannex Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Incannex Healthcare alerts:

Incannex Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXHL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.91. 6,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.36. Incannex Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid products in Australia. It offers pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid products under the Incannex brand name. The company's products include IHL-42X, which is in Phase II clinical trials for obstructive sleep apnea; IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury; and IHL-675A, a combination of hydroxychloroquine and cannabidiol for the prevention and treatment of inflammatory lung conditions, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and bronchitis, as well as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incannex Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incannex Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.