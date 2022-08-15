Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Down 22.8% in July

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ISSC traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,793. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 9,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $80,742.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,360.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,514.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,333.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,185 shares of company stock valued at $233,603 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

