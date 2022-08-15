Insider Buying: ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC) Insider Buys £215,000 in Stock

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating) insider Daniel ONeill purchased 500,000 shares of ProCook Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £215,000 ($259,787.34).

Daniel ONeill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ProCook Group alerts:

On Friday, July 29th, Daniel ONeill bought 500,000 shares of ProCook Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £175,000 ($211,454.81).

ProCook Group Stock Performance

LON:PROC opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.50) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £45.22 million and a P/E ratio of 830.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.03. ProCook Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 30.60 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 166 ($2.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.70.

ProCook Group Announces Dividend

About ProCook Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. ProCook Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProCook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProCook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.