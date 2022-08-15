Insider Buying: ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC) Insider Buys £215,000 in Stock

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating) insider Daniel ONeill purchased 500,000 shares of ProCook Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £215,000 ($259,787.34).
Daniel ONeill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 29th, Daniel ONeill bought 500,000 shares of ProCook Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £175,000 ($211,454.81).
ProCook Group Stock Performance
LON:PROC opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.50) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £45.22 million and a P/E ratio of 830.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.03. ProCook Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 30.60 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 166 ($2.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.70.
ProCook Group Announces Dividend
About ProCook Group
ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.
