Insight Protocol (INX) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Insight Protocol (INX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $89,825.49 and $11,526.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,084.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00127782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036118 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065888 BTC.

Insight Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

