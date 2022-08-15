Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Update

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 9,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $6,035,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,355 shares of company stock worth $8,279,853. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 8,961.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 794,864 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after acquiring an additional 635,177 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Insmed by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 784,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 624,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Insmed by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,790,000 after acquiring an additional 603,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Insmed by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 293,890 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,456. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.91. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Insmed to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

