Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 468,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of INTA stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $16.57. 54,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.29. Intapp has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $36,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 475,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $36,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $31,058.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,527.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,701 shares of company stock worth $1,003,695. Insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intapp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

