Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 468,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Intapp Price Performance
Shares of INTA stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $16.57. 54,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.29. Intapp has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $40.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Insider Activity at Intapp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intapp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.