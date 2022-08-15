Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Intel were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.11 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

