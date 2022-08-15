International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.99

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 6421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSW. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

International Seaways Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.00%.

In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,050.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,050.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $645,360. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 697.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

