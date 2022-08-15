Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 16,063 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,635% compared to the typical daily volume of 926 call options.

Smartsheet Trading Up 1.8 %

SMAR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,066. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.83.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,029 shares of company stock worth $531,326. Insiders own 4.58% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,327 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,009,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,841,000 after purchasing an additional 203,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,082,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

