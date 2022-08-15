IOST (IOST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.69 Million

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One IOST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $291.68 million and $18.69 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,876.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00179903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004216 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00128171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035846 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

