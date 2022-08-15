iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Trading Down 1.4%

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.48 and last traded at $36.20. 151,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 344,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DJP. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 145,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 1,392.7% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 68,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 64,302 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 5.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

