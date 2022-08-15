IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Short Interest Down 18.9% in July

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of IPX stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. 24,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,576. IperionX has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

IperionX Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for epithermal and replacement style precious and base metal mineralization, as well as titanium, rare earth elements, silica sand, and zircon minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Milford project that includes 101 claims located in Utah, the United States.

