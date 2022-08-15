iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,483,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,363,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 771,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,584,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,958. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

