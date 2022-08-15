iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.35. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,030. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $63.72 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

