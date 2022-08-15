iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 679,556 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.3% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 31,692 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 99,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,883,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.27 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39.

