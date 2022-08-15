iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

NYSEARCA EWY traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,625. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.92. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $87.77.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

