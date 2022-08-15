Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Update

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 243,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Iteris Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.32. 75,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,529. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 525,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iteris by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 342,869 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Iteris to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

