ITT (NYSE:ITT) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITT. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

ITT Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ITT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50. ITT has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,409,000 after purchasing an additional 212,615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

