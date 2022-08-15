Janus International Group (JBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Janus International Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $229.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.22 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, analysts expect Janus International Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE JBI opened at $11.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52. Janus International Group has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,348 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,901,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 482.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 571,844 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,871,000 after buying an additional 433,236 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

