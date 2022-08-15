Jeffrey Gordon Richards Sells 148,584 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gordon Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $519,830.08.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 5,772 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $110,072.04.

BigCommerce Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,111. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $64.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 628,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 152,283 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 573,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 301,464 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 452.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 172,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,105 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

