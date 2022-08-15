Jeffrey Gordon Richards Sells 148,584 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Rating) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gordon Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 9th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $519,830.08.
  • On Monday, May 23rd, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 5,772 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $110,072.04.

BigCommerce Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,111. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $64.14.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 628,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 152,283 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 573,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 301,464 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 452.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 172,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,105 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

