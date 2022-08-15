Jobchain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Jobchain has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,128.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00128040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00036171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00066095 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jobchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

