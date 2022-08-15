JOE (JOE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.70 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market cap of $107.81 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036759 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 310,996,645 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

