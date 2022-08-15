JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target to GBX 1,760

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,760 ($21.27) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,268.33 ($27.41).

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,532.50 ($18.52) on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,459.50 ($17.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,625 ($31.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,638.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,834.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 1,245.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

