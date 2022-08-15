K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
K9 Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.
About K9 Gold
K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah, the United States.
