Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 918,600 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 811,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,186.0 days.

Kansai Paint Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of KSANF stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. Kansai Paint has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kansai Paint from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

About Kansai Paint

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells paints in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish paints; automotive coatings; industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans; and marine and protective coatings.

