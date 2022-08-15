Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Karooooo Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:KARO traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.53. 9,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,827. The company has a market cap of $567.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.67. Karooooo has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Karooooo had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 27.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

