Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Keros Therapeutics

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 46,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,381,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ KROS traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $68.29.

Several brokerages have commented on KROS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.