KeyCorp Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $363.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $363.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $299.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.00 and a 200-day moving average of $188.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $308.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,553 shares of company stock worth $43,198,403 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

