Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$215.00 at TD Securities

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$217.15.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis Stock Performance

TSE:KXS opened at C$164.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$144.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$148.70. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$119.48 and a 52-week high of C$229.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinaxis Company Profile

In other Kinaxis news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.77, for a total transaction of C$658,841.50.

(Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.