Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Insider Sells $96,420.60 in Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $96,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Anne Psencik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Anne Psencik sold 822 shares of Kinetik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $31,934.70.
Kinetik Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of KNTK stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 163,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,747. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $45.50.
Kinetik Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNTK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Kinetik
Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinetik (KNTK)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.