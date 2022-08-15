Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Down 7.6%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.56. 1,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 160,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNTE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

