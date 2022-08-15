Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIIIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIIIW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kismet Acquisition Three Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KIIIW remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Monday. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,875. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.72.

