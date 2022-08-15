Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 97,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 58,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Klondike Gold Stock Up 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$18.25 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

