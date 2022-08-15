KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) PT Raised to $20.00

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

KnowBe4 Stock Up 2.3 %

KNBE stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 471,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $51,633.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,328 shares of company stock valued at $373,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KnowBe4

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth $69,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter worth $68,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter worth about $66,205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in KnowBe4 by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,049,000 after buying an additional 1,744,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KnowBe4 by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,651,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,646,000 after buying an additional 1,572,887 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Articles

