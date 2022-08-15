Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,119,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

About Koninklijke Philips

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 193,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

