Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Trimmed by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 3.1% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after acquiring an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $514.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,924. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

