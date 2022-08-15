Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Update

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV Trading Down 0.1 %

LCA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.81. 138,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,216. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Landcadia Holdings IV has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $9.91.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

