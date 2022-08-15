Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Short Interest Update

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 133,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Landos Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LABP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LABP shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Landos Biopharma Price Performance

LABP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. 99,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,699. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

