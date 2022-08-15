Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $15.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

