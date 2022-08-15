LGCY Network (LGCY) Reaches Market Cap of $3.07 Million

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $186,793.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LGCY Network has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network (LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network.

LGCY Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

