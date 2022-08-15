LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $4,565.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 53% against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,096.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004180 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00128518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036163 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00065838 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,137,083,946 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.