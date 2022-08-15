Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) dropped 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 33,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,587,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
LILM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lilium in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
