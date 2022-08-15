Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) dropped 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 33,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,587,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

LILM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lilium in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Lilium by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,827,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,434,000 after purchasing an additional 571,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lilium by 1,114.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,934 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Lilium by 96.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 1,531,711 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Lilium by 53.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 354,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 123,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lilium by 12,089,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 241,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

