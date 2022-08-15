Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Raised to $140.00 at Benchmark

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Benchmark to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.12% from the company’s current price.

LYV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

LYV stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of -197.02 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $78.14 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

