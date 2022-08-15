Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) Short Interest Update

Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Location Based Technologies Trading Down 16.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LBAS opened at $0.00 on Monday. Location Based Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Location Based Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Location Based Technologies (LBAS)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for Location Based Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Location Based Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.