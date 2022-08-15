Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) Short Interest Update

Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Location Based Technologies Trading Down 16.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBAS opened at $0.00 on Monday. Location Based Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Location Based Technologies alerts:

Location Based Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Location Based Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and sells commercial and consumer wearable global positioning system (GPS) tracking solutions based on worldwide GSM network. It offers consumer products under the PocketFinder brand, including PocketFinder, PocketFinder luggage, PocketFinder Pet, and PocketFinder Vehicle that displays information to users regarding device location, longitude, latitude, altitude, heading or direction, speed, and 60 days of location history; and set alerts that will trigger an email, text, or push notification to notify them when their device exceeds a pre-determined parameter, such as speed, battery life, or entry/exit of a geo-zone.

Receive News & Ratings for Location Based Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Location Based Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.