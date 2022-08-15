Louis T. Petrillo Sells 16,023 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.99. 1,076,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

