MAI Capital Management Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,252 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI stock opened at $80.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

