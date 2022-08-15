MAI Capital Management Has $9.92 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $100.43 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average is $97.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

