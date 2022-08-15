MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.36.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BX opened at $108.10 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

